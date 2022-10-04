1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at home in far West Bexar County; 2 men in custody, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is dead and another is wounded following a shooting in far West Bexar County early Tuesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 11400 block of Bald Mountain Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 1604 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to BCSO, deputies arrived to find two women inside a home that had been hit by gunfire sprayed from the outside along with a white, four-door car speeding away from the area. That’s when, deputies say, some of the deputies began chasing the car while others went to the home where the shots were fired.

The BCSO said deputies inside found one woman dead with a gunshot wound to the face. A second woman was also hit in the leg and was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

Deputies chasing the car with the help of the EAGLE helicopter were able to stop the vehicle a short time later somewhere near Highway 151 and Acme Road and were able to take two men into custody, BCSO said. The names and ages of the two men have not been released. Officials are still trying to determine if they are linked to the shooting, BCSO said.

Investigators say they found more than 100 shell casings in the street near the home. The name of the woman killed has not been released.