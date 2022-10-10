75º

OLLU student-athlete killed in weekend head-on crash

Angelina Martinez was a senior on the volleyball team

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday.

At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD.

Police said a driver in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer was heading the wrong way, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Wurzbach, when they crashed head-on into a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

It is not clear which car Martinez was driving, but both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A prayer vigil was held on campus Monday in honor of the volleyball player, who was in her senior year.

