2 drivers killed in head-on, wrong-way crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers were killed and one passenger was critically injured after a head-on, wrong-way crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said a driver in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer was heading the wrong way, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Wurzbach when they crashed head-on into a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

Both of the drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

A front-seat passenger in the Camaro was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition, SAPD said.

The drivers haven’t been identified as of yet. Further details are limited and the crash investigation continues.

