Argument between neighbors ends in double fatal shooting on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after an argument between neighbors ended in a shooting on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police.

The shooting took place at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue, said SAPD.

Police at the scene said neighbors across from each other began arguing when they pulled out guns and shot at each other, two from one apartment and one from the other.

A 33-year-old and a 35-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds to their chest, said SAPD.

According to SAPD, the 35-year-old man died at the scene. The other man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Another man, 26, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his ankle.

The 26-year-old man was placed in police custody due to several warrants, said SAPD.

Detectives are questioning witnesses as they work to determine the person responsible for starting the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.