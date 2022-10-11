Man found dead under ‘possible suspicious circumstances’ at Southwest Side home, police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in his Southwest Side home on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 2900 block of Hatton Street, near Cupples Road, at 8:30 a.m.

The homeowner, who hadn’t been seen since Monday, was found dead inside, police said.

A preliminary report states he died from “possible suspicious circumstances.”

At this time his cause and manner of death are unknown. Police said there are no known witnesses or assailants.

The man’s name and age have also not been released, pending notification for his next of kin.

