Map shows average home value for San Antonio and surrounding areas based on ZIP codes

SAN ANTONIO – A map of ZIP codes for San Antonio and the surrounding areas provides insight into average home values as the housing market starts to cool down.

Whether you’re buying, selling or just curious about the real estate market in your area — the map shows the average value for a single-family home in ZIP codes where the information is available.

According to the map, the ZIP code with the highest average home value is 78266 as of September. Data shows the average home value for that area, which includes San Antonio, Garden Ridge and Bracken, is roughly $730,000.

ZIP codes in the New Braunfels, Spring Branch, Fair Oaks Ranch and Boerne areas also have an average home value in the mid to high $600,000 range.

Just west of downtown, ZIP code 78207 has the lowest average value for a single-family home, according to the data.

The values are sourced using the Zillow Home Value Index, which is a seasonally adjusted measure of the typical home value across a given region. The full methodology can be found here.

The data often differs from the San Antonio Board of Realtors statistics because SABOR only uses data from homes that are currently listed or recently sold.

