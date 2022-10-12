H-E-B donates $1 million to support 100 years of Texas State Parks

In celebration of 100 years of Texas State Parks, H-E-B has donated $1 million to support continued conservation efforts by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

The celebration begins December 31 with a multitude of hikes and guided tours. For a complete list of activities commemorating Texas parks, visit TPWD’s site.

Through Our Texas, Our Future, H-E-B’s mission has been to increase awareness and education about the environmental stewardship that state parks provide to preserve land, water, and air in Texas.

Texas parks cover 640,000 acres of owned or leased land, which includes 89 state parks.

Among these areas are 11 unique ecoregions home to nearly 800 species of fish, 634 species of birds, and over 4,600 species of native plants, according to a news release.

“In a state rich with majestic landscapes, our support of this effort aims to provide access to our parks and the beauty of our great state for all Texans to enjoy,” said H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs Diversity and Environmental Affairs Winell Herron.

“Only a fraction of land in Texas is public land, and it’s our commitment to work with our longtime partner Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and many other dedicated organizations to protect these precious resources, so Texans can use them for generations to come,” said Herron.

Also on KSAT.com: