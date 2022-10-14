Behind the Kitchen Door: Snack shop with a fly problem, insects invade fruit store

Recent health inspections found flies buzzing around a snack shop, moldy lettuce and cheese in a grocery store, and a variety of insects hanging out at a fruit store.

SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections found flies buzzing around a snack shop, moldy lettuce and cheese in a grocery store, and a variety of insects hanging out at a fruit store.

El Chango Loco

El Chango Loco, located in the 2800 block of Pleasanton, earned an 82 on their recent inspection.

Cut fruits were being stored in refrigerators that were too warm and there were containers of corn and pickles without date markings.

Several flies were present, so the inspector reminded the business to keep the back door closed and have the a/c serviced to keep the kitchen cool.

An employee was seen putting on gloves without washing their hands and boxes of chips, drinks, and utensils needed to be removed from the floor and placed higher up.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Texas Meat and Grocery Store

Texas Meat and Grocery Store, located in the 3600 block of Culebra, had moldy lettuce and cheese in a cooler. The food was thrown out.

The reach-in cooler where sausage, eggs, and hot dogs were stored was not at the proper temperature.

The clean dishes on the drying rack still had food splattered on them. A handwashing sink was not working. Employees were keeping their open drinks in a deli cooler and a dark residue around the walls near the mop sink needed to be removed.

They were given a score of 83.

Fruteria La Mission

Fruteria La Mission, in the 500 block of White Avenue, got an 84 on their inspection.

Cut fruits in cups were too warm while other fruits for sale including watermelon and pineapple needed to be removed from the blocks of ice they were stored on. Instead, they needed to be in containers or have a protective wrap.

The ice machine had a black mold-like residue and there were several crickets, roaches, fruit flies and houseflies throughout the business.

Holes in the ceiling needed to be fixed and a detailed cleaning of the kitchen was also needed.

A re-inspection was ordered.

