BCSO deputy fired, arrested after being found with cocaine in vehicle, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested after authorities found cocaine hidden in a pile of paperwork in his vehicle, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar held a press conference Saturday and said both the deputy and the woman who gave him the drugs, 24-year-old Hollisha Janay-Lastar Nealy, were arrested Friday evening.

Their arrests came after investigators intercepted phone calls between Nealy and an inmate, 24-year-old Deandre Ross, who were planning to meet up with the off-duty deputy to exchange drugs, according to Salazar.

At 9 p.m. Friday, investigators found Nealy leaving her job at a fast-food restaurant on Callaghan Road. As she was leaving, they saw her going to a vehicle nearby to make an exchange.

After the exchange, the vehicle drove off but was later stopped by the BCSO Special Operations team. The driver was identified as BCSO probation deputy Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20, according to Salazar.

Sheriff Salazar said Palomo stashed cocaine inside of some paperwork in his vehicle and was arrested.

He’s since been fired from the sheriff’s office and is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a 2nd-degree felony.

Nealy had returned to work, but deputies followed. She was later arrested at her workplace and was charged with intent to deliver, a 1st-degree felony.

Salazar said Ross will most likely face additional charges. His current charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, possession with intent to deliver, and parole violation.

All three could face more charges as the investigation continues.