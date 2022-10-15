4-year-old girl dies after being struck by car outside home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away Friday after she was hit by a car on the city’s South side, said San Antonio police.

The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city’s south side.

Police say the girl ran into the street from a private driveway when she was run over.

According to SAPD, the driver traveling down the road could not see the child as a truck parked outside the home blocked their view.

The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene.

The girl was taken to an area hospital but passed away due to her injuries, said SAPD.