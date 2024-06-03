Get $200 to spend on Restaurant.com for $35

Going out to eat is a great time, but the party ends when the bill arrives. Not needing to cook or clean can only justify so much expense. However, that definitely doesn’t mean you have to cancel your delightful dinner out on the town. It just means it’s time to bring in some extra help to cover the cost.

Restaurant.com is a network of restaurants with thousands of deals available every day. You can buy restaurant gift certificates on your own, or you can save and use a $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card that’s on sale for just $35.

How to use your Restaurant.com eGift Card

This deal works a little differently from a normal gift card. Here’s what to expect:

Buy your Restaurant.com e-gift card here Redeem it on Restaurant.com Check out the local dining options using your zip code Spend your credits buying gift certificates for restaurants around the nation Apply those gift certificates to your in-person meals by showing them to your server (paper copies or the app)

When you’re shopping around for gift certificates, make sure to check the fine print. Some restaurants don’t let you use gift certificates at certain times or to purchase alcohol. Some places may even accept gift certificates for delivery and takeout, along with dine-in. When in doubt, call ahead.

Make sure to check the restaurant selection before you buy, too. Restaurant.com regularly updates its over 500,000 dining deals daily, and thousands are added every month. You might be surprised how many local and chain options there are to choose from.

And don’t forget, if there’s nothing yummy nearby, your Restaurant.com credits can be used at eateries nationwide. They never expire, either.

Save on discounted meals around the country

Don’t miss your chance to shop for restaurant savings, whether it’s for a quick meal or a fancy date night.

Get a $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $35. No coupon needed!

