Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio announces discounted races for Global Running Day

SAN ANTONIO – Global Running Day is June 5, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is celebrating with steep discounts on its races.

On Wednesday, San Antonio runners and walkers can save up to $30 on their entry for the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K.

The Alamo City’s biggest running weekend of the year is taking place on Dec. 7 and 8, with the 5K and 10K happening that Saturday and the half-marathon and marathon taking place that Sunday.

As of Monday, the normal cost of registration is $65 for the 5K, $99 for the 10K, $109 for the half-marathon, and $119 for the marathon.

The courses for the 2024 races have not been released.

Last year, the 5K and 10K races started at Milam Park and ended at Travis Park, and the longer races started at City Hall and ended at the UTSA downtown campus.

Rock ‘n’ Roll is offering discounts on other races across the U.S. on Global Running Day. Click here for more information.