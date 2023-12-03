Scenes and winners from the 2023 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon

On the men’s side, Mark Saroni came in first with a time of 2:31:15. And in the women’s marathon, Aliese Reus came in first with a time of 3:10:11.

SAN ANTONIO – One of the biggest fitness events of the year brought runners, joggers and walkers from around the country to downtown San Antonio on Sunday.

The 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon and Half-Marathon started around 7:15 a.m. While all runners rocked the course, the men’s and women’s winners were both from San Antonio.

WATCH: Sky 12 flies over Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

On the men’s side, Mark Saroni came in first with a time of 2:31:15. And in the women’s marathon, Aliese Reus came in first with a time of 3:10:11.

It was a lot of fun,” Mark Saroni said. “I had a blast. Felt good the whole day.”

Runners in the marathon and half marathon both took off from downtown’s west end, at Milam Park at West Houston and North Santa Rosa streets. The races ended at Travis Park.

The first place women’s title came as a surprise to Reus, who said she was pregnant when she last ran the race in 2022.

“I did not expect that at all,” she said. “So it feels pretty good.”

Some streets along the route were closed as a result of the run. For a list of street closures and other things to know, click here.

Here are some images from Sunday morning’s race:

Thousands of runners hit the pavement for 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, half-marathon (KSAT)

After months of training, thousands of runners hit the streets in downtown San Antonio on Sunday for the 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and Half-Marathon. (KSAT)