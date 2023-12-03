WATCH LIVE: Sky 12 flies over Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Sky 12 provides a bird’s eye view of the 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

The half-marathon and marathon start at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The time limit for the half-marathon is four hours, and the time limit for the marathon is seven hours.

The times are subject to change.

Courses

Similar to last year, the start line for the half-marathon and marathon is at City Hall on South Flores Street between West Commerce and Dolorsa. Runners and walkers will head up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park.

At mile five, both races will enter Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and wind through the base for three miles.

The half-marathon course will head back downtown, while the marathon course will head to the East and Southeast Sides before going back west to downtown.

Both races will end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

Street closures

Dozens of streets along the 5K, 10K, marathon and half-marathon courses will be closed on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

On Sunday, the majority of closures will be in place between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Streets will reopen on a rolling basis, as soon as the last participant has passed.

Race officials are encouraging people to download the free navigation app, Waze that will re-route navigation plans and help drivers automatically avoid the closures during race weekend.