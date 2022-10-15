Family of four displaced after fire rips through home on far West Side, SAFD says

A family of four is displaced after their home went up in flames on the far West Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Candle Bend.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home. The four people inside were able to escape safely on their own, according to SAFD.

The flames tore through the roof of the home and left extensive damage, though firefighters said they were able to get it under control.

A detached garage and another home next door also suffered exterior damage from the fire, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported but the family of four and their pets are displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

