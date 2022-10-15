Luther’s Cafe owner considers selling long-time establishment in San Antonio’s gay district

Luther's Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment.

SAN ANTONIO – Luther’s Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment.

The restaurant in the city’s gay district, known as The Strip SA, shared an update to its Facebook page, saying several issues are to blame.

Those issues include staffing, maintenance, parking problems, and food and liquor price increases.

Luther’s plans to work with San Antonio College and its new landlord to make potential changes before deciding whether to sell.

Luther’s Cafe first opened back in 1949.