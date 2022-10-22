One hospitalized after shots fired at family gathering, police say

A party in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A family gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to a shooting at 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Somerset Road.

Police say two men were “partying” together when they began to argue, and one man pulled a gun.

The 34-year-old suspect shot the victim in the back, said police at the scene.

SAPD said the suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Officials transported the 36-year-old man to an area hospital, and he is reported to be in stable condition.