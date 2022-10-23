Powerball jackpot up to $610 million for Monday night drawing

SAN ANTONIO – You still have time to snag a lottery ticket, as the Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million with an estimated cash value of $292.6 million, according to Texas Lottery.
On Saturday night, Texas Lottery drew the six lucky numbers: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18. However, there was no winner with all matching numbers.
Although no one claimed the highest prize, one Paris, Texas resident was able to match five numbers without the Powerball, winning $1 million.
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday night.
Winnings will continue to rise until someone purchases and claim the Powerball Jackpot.
Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. You can learn more at the Texas Lottery website here.