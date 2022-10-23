Powerball jackpot up to $610 million for Monday night drawing

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – You still have time to snag a lottery ticket, as the Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million with an estimated cash value of $292.6 million, according to Texas Lottery.

On Saturday night, Texas Lottery drew the six lucky numbers: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18. However, there was no winner with all matching numbers.

Although no one claimed the highest prize, one Paris, Texas resident was able to match five numbers without the Powerball, winning $1 million.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday night.

Winnings will continue to rise until someone purchases and claim the Powerball Jackpot.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. You can learn more at the Texas Lottery website here.