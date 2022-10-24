Royal Caribbean’s new Icon of the Seas cruise ship is world’s biggest with largest waterpark at sea

Royal Caribbean has revealed renderings of the biggest ship to join its fleet — the Icon of the Seas. Video shared with KSAT from Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean has revealed renderings of the world’s biggest cruise ship set to join its fleet next year — the Icon of the Seas.

The ship will sail year-round out of Miami, with seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacation options.

There will be eight themed neighborhoods including Thrill Island, Chill Island, Surfside, the Hideaway, Aquadome and more.

October 2022 – Perched at the top of Icon of the Seas, the new AquaDome is a transformational neighborhood. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant hot spot, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater. (Royal Caribbean)

Thrill Island will house the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides, according to a press release.

Four pools will be located within the Chill Island neighborhood, which will also have a swim-up bar.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

Vacationers can start booking experiences starting Tuesday, Oct. 25 for departures in 2024.

Current prices average around $1,000 per person for the lowest-price sailing option.

October 2022 – Royal Bay Pool in the new Chill Island neighborhood on Icon of the Seas is the largest pool at sea. Vacationers can enjoy island time all the time and take a dip in one of the seven pools on board, which also features whirlpools, in-water loungers and breathtaking views. (Royal Caribbean)

Icon of the Seas will also be the first Royal Caribbean ship with fuel cell technology powered by liquified natural gas, one of the cleanest burning marine fuels.

“Now more than ever, families and friends are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes all that possible in one place for the thrill-seekers, the chill enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

