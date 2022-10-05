Family-friendly fall festival and rodeo coming to Helotes this October

HELOTES, Texas – A family-friendly fall festival is coming to Helotes in October at Pedrotti’s Ranch.
There will be live music, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and an indoor inflatable park in addition to a live rodeo.
The Pedrotti’s Ranch Fall Festival benefits Heroes Sports, a non-profit that helps military members transition from the combat zone back into civilian life.
“Not all wounds are visible and our group provides a positive atmosphere among veterans and service members to ensure they know they are not alone,” the Heroes Sports website states.
Admission tickets start at $10 for kids ages 4-12. General admission for adults is $20 and VIP tickets are available for $100. Children ages three and younger are free.
All tickets include admission to the rodeo, live music and kids’ entertainment area.
VIP tickets include two drink tickets and a meet and great with rodeo competitors in the arena after the rodeo has concluded.
The fall festival will take place from 5-11 p.m. on Oct 29 at Pedrotti’s Ranch, located at 13715 FM 1560 in Helotes.
Kids can also participate in a calf scramble during the rodeo. More details on the fall festival events are included in the video at the top of this article.
Event schedule:
- 5-7 p.m. - Kids’ entertainment
- Petting zoo
- Face painting
- Pumpkin patch
- Photo opportunities
- Indoor inflatable park
- 7-8 p.m. - Rodeo with bulls and barrels produced by Lester Meir Rodeo Company
- 8-11 p.m. - Live music