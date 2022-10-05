Texas teachers get 50% off admission to San Antonio Zoo for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Texas teachers are getting a big discount at San Antonio Zoo for a limited time in celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

Teachers in any school district in the state of Texas who are employed by an accredited pre-K-12 public, private, or parochial school can get 50% off admission to the zoo from Oct. 5-9.

The zoo will also be lighting up its parking garage in blue in honor of World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on Oct. 5.

Regular zoo admission is $23.50 for adults and $18.57 for children ages 3 to 11.

Discounted admission tickets can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate. Teachers must provide a copy of their teaching certificate or a photo/ID badge from their respective school or district. The offer is not redeemable online.

Teachers will also be able to enjoy the annual Zoo Boo! celebration — a non-scary daytime Halloween event for the whole family.

“World Teachers’ Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements, and draw attention to the voices of teachers - who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind,” a press release from the zoo states.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, at 3903 N. St. Mary’s Street.

Related: