San Antonio Zoo to open Discovery PLAYce

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is opening an immersive 4,468 square-foot play space for kids called Discovery PLAYce.

The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

Discovery PLAYce will take kids on a journey through some of South Texas’ favorite spaces, including Polywog’s Pond, Hawk’s Rock, Possums Passage, and Beetle’s Courtyard, according to a news release.

The play area is intended for children 0-5 years old. Walkers and crawlers will be able to explore the area and “build confidence in interacting with elements of nature that all contribute to vital learning skills,” according to a news release.

The play space was made a reality through Kronkosky Charitable Foundation’s contribution of $1 million and collaboratively reimagined by Brian Morrow Productions, Malitz Construction, SOL Studio Architects, and Visual Solutions, zoo officials said.

The grand opening will take place at the Education Center at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St.