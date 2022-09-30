San Antonio Zoo extends free admission for frontline heroes through Oct. 16

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is extending its free admission policy for current doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs by offering free admission through Oct. 16.

Doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs can enjoy two additional weeks of free admission (with proper ID) during Zoo Boo.

“Our frontline heroes work tirelessly and risk their lives daily to ensure that our community is safe,” said President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo, Tim Morrow. “Offering them and their families the opportunity to reconnect, relax and enjoy the zoo is our way of saying ‘thank you.’”

Frontline workers can bring up to four guests that can receive 50% off standard admission tickets on the day of their visit through Oct. 16.

San Antonio Zoo honors front-line workers with free admission. (San Antonio Zoo)

Admission details:

• Current doctors, police officers, firefighters, EMT workers, and nurses must show valid credentials at the zoo’s front gate.

• Up to four guests receive can receive 50% off Standard Admission tickets.

• Additional discounted tickets must be purchased at the front gate.

• Tickets must be used on the day of redemption.

• Offer cannot be combined with any other discount.

