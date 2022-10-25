View CPS Energy map for reported power outages

SAN ANTONIO – Severe weather can cause challenges to the reliability of electricity.

Above-ground electrical equipment can sustain damage caused by lightning, falling tree limbs hitting power lines, or power lines being broken.

CPS Energy monitors the situation during severe weather and is prepared to respond quickly and safely to any reports of downed power lines and outages.

Residents are asked for their patience as crews work in possible dangerous driving and working conditions.

You can view current power outages in the map below:

Stay Safe

If you have to be out, please drive carefully and remember to move over and slow down for CPS Energy crews and other first responders.

Please stay away from downed power lines and report them to CPS Energy at 210-353-HELP (4357). Do not attempt to move or drive over the lines. Treat all wires as if they are live. Power lines may still have electricity running through them even in an outage.

Register for CPS Energy’s Outage Alerts by clicking here

Visit http://cpsenergy.com/outagecenter for more information.

Visit https://www.saoemprepare.com/ for community support information.

Preparing for outages