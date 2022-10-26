Head of Texas Rangers retires amid investigation into Uvalde massacre response

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The head of the Texas Rangers will reportedly leave the agency amid an investigation into the Uvalde school shooting response.

Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins has decided to retire, sources confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday. The Texas Rangers is a criminal investigation branch under the Department of Public Safety, which is under review by the agency’s inspector general.

Collins’ retirement is the latest shakeup among DPS personnel involved in the response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

On Monday, Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell, who was under review for his response to the shooting, was suspended.

Sources told CNN that he was suspended because he failed to take action, and he had no discussions about options to breach the classroom, as a person in his position would have been expected to do, sources said.

CNN reported that Kindell gave his supervisors updates on the mass shooting, which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Last week, DPS fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the first DPS troopers to arrive at the scene.

Earlier this month, Uvalde CISD fired a new police officer, Crimson Elizondo, after reports surfaced that she was one of the first DPS troopers to arrive at the scene.

Elizondo mainly stayed outside the building. She was seen on body cam footage saying, “If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that,” CNN reported.

She left DPS in the summer and was hired by the school district.

Elizondo, Kindell and Maldonado are among the seven DPS officers under investigation by the inspector general.

Since Elizondo left DPS, she is no longer subject to any internal discipline or penalties.

The latest developments among DPS personnel have caused victims’ families to call for the resignation of DPS Director Steven McCraw.

He is expected to testify before the Public Safety Commission on Thursday in Austin.

