Uvalde CISD hired former DPS trooper knowing she was under investigation, letter shows

New documents released by the Texas Department of Public Safety reveal that Uvalde CISD police officials knew the officer they hired, who previously worked as a trooper and responded to the May 24 massacre, was under investigation.

SAN ANTONIO – New documents released by the Texas Department of Public Safety reveal that Uvalde CISD police officials knew the officer they hired, who previously worked as a trooper and responded to the May 24 massacre, was under investigation.

The letter dated July 28 from DPS to Lt. Miguel Hernandez, with UCISD PD, stated Crimson Elizondo was under investigation for “actions inconsistent with training and Department requirements.” The letter states Elizondo had not been assigned an investigator in that case.

Texas DPS letter to Uvalde CISD police officials about former trooper's investigation (KSAT)

Elizondo was terminated on Thursday, a day after reports surfaced that she was one of the first troopers to respond to the May 24 shooting.

During the shooting, body cam video showed her in her trooper uniform, standing outside the school and then briefly walking in the hallway near where the gunman was holed up. She mainly remained outside and once the gunman was killed, helped escort other students outside.

Sources with knowledge about the inquiry told CNN that Elizondo did not have the proper equipment the day of the shooting, and she told investigators she didn’t feel comfortable going into the school without it.

Body camera footage captured her saying, “If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that,” CNN was the first to report.

In a statement on Thursday, UCISD said her comments are “not consistent with the district’s expectations.”

The district apologized “for the pain that this revelation has caused.” CNN reported that she left DPS in the summer and was hired by the district.

See the full statement below.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

DPS officers at Uvalde school shooting have been under investigation since July, records confirm

Uvalde CISD fires ex-DPS trooper who responded to massacre

State Sen. Gutierrez, Uvalde parents call for DPS director to resign after ex-trooper hired by district