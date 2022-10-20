Ex-Trooper burned through leave time, started at UCISD PD a day after resigning from DPS

Crimson Elizondo pictured in her UCISD PD uniform (left) was among the 91 DPS personnel who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24.

UVALDE, Texas – A Texas state trooper hired then later fired by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department worked sparingly in the weeks before leaving the state agency and started her new position a day after formally resigning, timecard records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Officer Crimson Elizondo resigned from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Aug. 29, while under investigation by DPS for possible inconsistent actions during the May 24 massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.

Elizondo started with UCISD PD the following day, Aug. 30, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records revealed Thursday.

School district officials fired Elizondo earlier this month after a CNN report revealed she was hired by the small department despite being among a small group of DPS officers facing possible disciplinary action.

A KSAT Investigates report late last month confirmed those officers had been under investigation since July.

Body-worn camera video showed Elizondo in her trooper uniform, standing outside the school and then briefly walking in the hallway near the classroom the gunman entered. She mainly remained outside and once the gunman was killed, Elizondo helped escort other students outside.

Body camera footage at one point captured Elizondo saying, “If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that.”

Timecard records show Elizondo worked sparingly for DPS this summer, before resigning her position.

The records confirm Elizondo worked eight full days in August. She used a combination of compensatory time, sick leave and holiday comp time to cover portions or the entirety of her other scheduled shifts.

A day after UCISD PD fired Elizondo, the district suspended its entire remaining police department.

DPS records show a lieutenant with UCISD PD was aware that Elizondo was under state investigation at the time of her hiring.

Click here to see the latest Uvalde coverage from KSAT