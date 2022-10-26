The McDonald’s cult classic McRib is returning — but for a farewell tour

Fans of the McDonald’s McRib can rejoice because the cult classic is returning to the menu this fall.

The McRib will be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide on Monday, which is Halloween.

However, the saucy sandwich won’t be available for long, as it is on its farewell tour, according to McDonald’s.

The chain hinted that the McRib’s upcoming return could be the last — at least for a while.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later.’ Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

McDonald’s said this is the third fall season in a row that the McRib has returned to the menu. It was first introduced in 1980.

Fans can purchase custom McRib merch starting on Nov. 4, according to the company.

