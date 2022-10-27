More than two dozen residents displaced after apartment complex fire on North Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Residents in 29 apartment units were displaced after an electrical fire on the city’s North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the 8000 block of Broadway around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at an apartment complex.

Officials said the fire started due to an electrical wiring issue in the building’s attic.

Electricity has been cut off from the building, leaving the residents in the 29 units displaced. SAFD estimates it will be at least a few days before tenants can return to the complex following electric repairs.

Two units were primarily damaged as the fire was directly above them. It could take about a month before those tenants can return home, officials said.

Damage is estimated to be worth $30,000.

Also on KSAT: