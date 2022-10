A massive grass fire has led to evacuations at a mobile home park in southeast Bexar County, according to officials.

The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of US Highway 181. This part of the highway is being shut down in both directions as emergency crews battle the flames.

Firefighters are using a ladder truck to spray down the flames. Details on injuries or what caused the fire are limited at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.