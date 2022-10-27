Man hospitalized after early-morning house fire on far Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s far Northeast Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 14800 block of Toepperwein Road, not far from Judson Road and Loop 1604.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find heavy flames. A lot of smoke could also be seen coming from the home.

The SAFD said firefighters had to get in through a window, since the front of the house was on fire. The home is now considered a total loss.

Fire officials said an elderly man was inside at the time of the fire. The man was asleep when he woke to flames coming from the stove in the kitchen. He did manage to get safely out, firefighters said.

Authorities say the man did sustain minor injuries to his back. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

