2 residents displaced, several pets killed after house fire on Northwest Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been displaced and several pets were killed following a fire at a Northwest Side home late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street, not far from DeZavala Road and Clark High School.

Firefighters said when they arrived, flames were seen coming from the roof. They had the flames knocked down within minutes, but it flared back up and crews had to fight the fire defensively, fire officials said.

The SAFD said the home now is a total loss, because it is no longer structurally sound. There were no injuries to the people living there or to the firefighters, but only one cat out of seven pets was able to make it out alive.

Arson investigators say the cause appears to be accidental, but they’re still investigating.