Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors cite sports bar operating without permit, pizzeria’s permit suspended for lacking hot water

In this week's Behind the Kitchen Door, a popular pizza place recently had its food permit suspended, and a sports bar was cited for operating without a valid permit.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular pizza place recently had its food permit suspended, and a sports bar was cited for operating without a valid permit.

Health inspectors found the violations during recent visits to San Antonio area food businesses.

El Puesto Mexican Restaurant

El Puesto Mexican Restaurant, located in the 1500 block of Castroville Road, earned a 79 on their recent inspection. But customers wouldn’t know it based on the old score still posted on the front door from a previous health department visit.

In early September, the establishment was cited for having boxed potatoes on top of an open garbage can. They also had to toss out incorrectly dated foods in a walk-in cooler.

Employees were seen preparing food with bracelets on, another was wearing nail polish and handling food with her bare hands, and one was washing their hands incorrectly.

The shelves in the walk-in cooler were rusty, and the walls by the water heater were moldy, health inspectors said.

Employees corrected eight violations during the inspection.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, located in the 300 block of Basse, got an 82 but still had its food permit suspended due to no hot water.

The business needed to clean the inside of the ice machine and the vent hood. The establishment also had to repair a leak on their hand sink.

Due to the lack of hot water, a re-inspection was ordered.

The pizzeria was back up and running when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week.

April Chinese Restaurant

April Chinese Restaurant in the 2000 block of South Alamo earned an 84.

The establishment was cited for having a box of raw chicken on the floor.

The cold hold unit and walk-in coolers were not maintaining the proper temperatures, according to the health report.

There was food debris in the cold hold unit, the soda nozzles were dirty and there was a buildup of dust and debris on the shelf where cleaned dishes are kept.

The health department ordered a re-inspection.

Squeeze Inn Sports Bar & Club

Squeeze Inn Sports Bar & Club in the 1700 block of General McMullen earned an 84. It was cited for operating without a valid permit and owed over $1,000 in fees.

The establishment was limited to only selling bottles and cans of beer and bags of chips until several violations were corrected.

There was no hot water in the restrooms, and management needed to add more sinks in the bar and other areas.

When Gerber stopped by the business this week, an employee showed him they had obtained the proper permits and are currently working on making several repairs to the establishment that the inspector ordered.

The employee also stated that the restrictions on what they could serve had been lifted.

KSAT Investigates has requested records from Metro Health to confirm the business has fulfilled its obligations.

Other scores

Scored 100

Brackenridge Park Golf Course

2315 Avenue B San Antonio, TX 78215

--------------

Bar Louie

15900 La Cantera Parkway San Antonio, TX 78256

--------------

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

22410 US 281 N San Antonio, TX 782590

--------------

P. Terry’s Burger Stand #24

22607 N US HWY 281 San Antonio, TX 78258

--------------

Pit Stop Food Mart #24

3533 Military Dr SE San Antonio, TX 78223

--------------

Zayra’s Mexican Restaurant

6138 Montgomery San Antonio, TX 78239

--------------

Que Lindo Es Jalisco Cafe

612 Commerce St W San Antonio, TX 78207

Scored in the 90s

Subway #4471

4130 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209

--------------

Dee Willies BBQ #2

6506 Zarzamora St S San Antonio, TX 78211

--------------

Little Woodrows

2535 Babcock Rd San Antonio, TX 78229

--------------

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

107 Houston St W San Antonio, TX 78205

--------------

Wingstop #254

2902 Goliad Rd San Antonio, TX 78223

--------------

Los Balitos Taco Shop

226 Bitters Rd W San Antonio, TX 78216

--------------

McDonalds #34798

18503 IH 10 W San Antonio, TX 782570

--------------

Myung Ga Won

4400 Rittiman Rd San Antonio, TX 78218

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursday’s on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here