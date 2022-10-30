Suspect arrested for shooting man during argument over money, records show

Jordan Donovan Arausa, 19, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man during an argument over money, according to court documents.

On Oct. 21, Jordan Donovan Arausa, 19, got into an argument with a 42-year-old man over money he believed was owed to him.

Police said the victim punched Arausa and told him to leave his property, and walked him out.

As Arausa was walking, he pulled out a handgun and shot the victim one time in the upper left chest before fleeing the scene, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he gave a statement.

Additionally, a witness at the scene provided a statement and identified Arausa through a single photo.

Arausa has been booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.