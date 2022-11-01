Holiday discounts start long before Black Friday

Even though many retailers launched holiday sales early, seasonal shopping really gets going in November.

SAN ANTONIO – Even though many retailers launched holiday sales early, seasonal shopping really gets going in November. Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the time for deep discounts, but there are deals out even before it’s time to slice the turkey.

“Most tech products are going to be at their deepest discounts for Thanksgiving, but if you’re looking for a TV, wait until Black Friday, when you’ll see the biggest deals. And keep in mind that sale prices will be fluctuating all month long, so if you see a good deal, grab it,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping expert Samantha Gordon.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of the products it tests all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are some to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

The Samsung OLED 4K UHD TV is CR’s top-rated 65-inch TV and as of November first, it was $1,897.99 at Abt Electronics and Amazon. But, Walmart had it priced even lower at $1797. CR says the 4K OLED smart TV is one of the best it has ever tested.

If you have a coffee lover on your list, the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is a CR Recommended model that’s reduced to $139.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Keep in mind, prices do fluctuate.

Another hot idea is a wood-fired outdoor pizza oven! The Gyber Fremont 29-Inch Wood Fired Pizza Oven is now on sale for $254 at Lowe’s. CR says the wood-pellet heated outdoor pizza oven holds a slightly larger pizza of about 13 inches than other wood-fired options.

If certain types of earbuds would break your budget this year, CR says you can find others offering great sound quality for a fraction of the price. The Audio-Technica wireless earbuds are a CR Best Buy and currently $79 at Amazon.

And finally, if you plan to host guests for the holidays, save big now on keeping your home clean. The Eufy 11S Vacuum Cleaner is a CR Best Buy and is now $149.99 at Amazon. CR says the affordable robovac was great at navigating its specially designed test area, and the Eufy is also one of the quieter models it tested.

Consumer Reports also says to keep an eye out for deals on laptops and computers, air fryers, smartwatches, smart speakers, mattresses, and more. November is a good time to make a big dent on your shopping list — something for someone else and maybe yourself, too.

