Man shoots suspected car thief on Southwest Side, police say

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the 1300 block of Springvale.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected car thief was shot by the vehicle’s owner on Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the vehicle was stolen outside a home on Springvale Drive, not far from Valley Hi Drive. The car owner left the vehicle running as he was getting ready to take his children to school, police said.

After he saw the vehicle was stolen, he contacted the police.

The man, however, found the vehicle in the 1300 block of Springvale Drive and noticed a man inside it.

He confronted the man, who made some movements that made the car owner “fear for his life,” according to SAPD.

The owner then shot the suspected car thief in the back.

The theft suspect ran off, and officers found him nearby. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The car owner went home and contacted his lawyer, police said.

An officer, who was responding to the initial call about the car theft, was able to make contact with the car owner, police said.

“We’re just trying to sort things out,” an officer at the scene said.

At this time it is unclear what charges, if any, the men may face.

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the 1300 block of Springvale. (KSAT)

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the 1300 block of Springvale. (KSAT)

Read also: