Worker injured after falling into 20-foot hole at construction site

San Antonio Fire Dept. on the scene of a construction rescue in the 100 block of Interpark on Nov. 2, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who fell 20 feet into a hole at a North Side construction site on Wednesday.

Workers were laying pipe at the site in the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard. The man fell from the top of a trench into the hole and onto some large pipes.

He was inside the shoring for the trench, so there was not a risk of the trench collapsing during the rescue, SAFD said.

After rescuers freed the man, he was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

An SAFD spokesperson was not able to give details on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Also on KSAT: