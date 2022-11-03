78º

KSAT 12 wins ‘Best News or Event Feature Video’ for project memorializing Uvalde victims in 2022 EPPY awards

The international awards honor the news industry’s top digital platforms

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Henry Keller, Graphic Artist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

(KSAT)

KSAT 12 received a big honor this week.

The EPPY Awards, which honored digital news publishing sites across more than 30 diverse categories, named KSAT.com’s ongoing “Remember Their Names” project as the “Best News or Event Feature Video” in the large category, which includes outlets with 1 million or more unique visitors each month.

“Remember Their Names” honors the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting, who were killed in Uvalde on May 24th. The project reflects the station’s ongoing commitment to honor the victims.

KSAT was also runner-up in the “Best Overall Website Design” category this year.

The EPPY awards are presented each year. This is its 26th.

Last year, KSAT.com was named as the “Best Local TV News Website” in the large category.

In total, several outlets from Graham Media Group, KSAT’s parent company that operates 7 stations across the U.S., were honored as winners or finalists in six categories during this year’s competition.

Other winners include The Boston Globe, CNN, ESPN, The Brazilian Report and The San Francisco Standard.

The EPPY awards are issued by Editor and Publisher Magazine.

