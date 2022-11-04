80º

Lanes on eastbound I-10 near Seguin closed due to major accident

EB lanes of I-10 are closed at FM 725

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 is closed west of Seguin due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at FM 725, TxDOT is reporting.

TxDOT maps show a backup in traffic in the area.

Details about the accident are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

