Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.

The tipster said that based on second-hand knowledge, a woman’s body may be on the property.

“Detectives immediately began the process of corroborating information the person provided,” TCSO said in a news release. “Evidence gathered as they ramped up their investigation gave credibility to the likelihood a homicide had been committed.”

Investigators obtained a search warrant and searched the property on Wednesday, according to TCSO.

They found the woman’s body buried underneath a burn pit.

Her cause of death was not released and an autopsy was conducted. The woman’s name and age were also not released.

TCSO said they apprehended 52-year-old Peter Perius on a charge of driving without a license.

He has since been charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, booking records with the Travis County Jail show. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

