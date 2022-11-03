78º

Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown

Raymond Soto, 48, found by police with gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 14

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago.

Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD.

What to know about this case

  • On Oct. 18, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed as 48-year-old San Ramon “Raymond” Soto. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to his head.
  • Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to East Fredericksburg and La Harpe Street, near the 1600 block of North Flores Street, for someone lying on the ground. When police edged closer to the man, they found he had a small bullet hole in the back of his head and was bleeding, according to SAPD.
  • There was no trace of the suspect at the time of the response call.
  • EMS tried to provide medical assistance to Soto, but he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation

Homicide detectives went to work on the case, along with crime scene investigators and found the murder weapon and fingerprints at the scene. SAPD said those prints matched Gonzalez.

Police said the two were hanging out before the shooting. However, the motive for the shooting and the link between Gonzalez and Soto is unknown at this time.

SAPD said resident and business surveillance footage helped them in this case.

Gonzalez faces a charge of murder. He was taken to the Bexar County Jail on Thursday afternoon. His bond is unknown at this time.

