Man found dead in pool of blood after being shot near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead, lying in a pool of his own blood after being shot near downtown and San Antonio police are working to find the suspect responsible.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to E. Fredericksburg and La Harpe Street for someone lying on the ground.

When police edged closer to the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, they found he had a small bullet hole in the back of his head and was bleeding, according to SAPD. There was no trace of the suspect.

EMS tried to provide medical assistance to the man, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Further details are limited and the investigation continues.

More crime on KSAT: