Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in slaying of 37-year-old man back in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a man back in 2016.

According to police, on Oct. 14, 2016 around 11 a.m. Guadalupe Cantu, 37, was found dead behind a building located in the 3000 block of South Flores Street. Police said it appeared that he had been there for a few days prior and had suffered some sort of blunt force trauma to his head. No suspect or suspects have ever been found.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

