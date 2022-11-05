Man in critical condition after being shot in the face on West Side, police say

San Antonio PD respond to shooting on the city's West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Monterey Street.

Police at the scene said a 40-year-old man was visiting some relatives at the home when he decided to go pick up cigarettes at a nearby store.

While driving back, the man was shot at the corner of Bonanza Drive and Monterey Street, said SAPD.

The man lost control of his car and crashed into a parked vehicle. He then drove down the road to his relative’s home to get help, according to police at the scene.

SAPD responded to the scene and found the man in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable but critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.