SAPD: Woman arrested for DWI after drivers crash into home, tree

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One driver has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after two vehicles crashed in a North Side neighborhood, San Antonio Police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive.

Police said one driver crashed into a home while another crashed into a tree.

SAPD said no one was home when the crash happened, and the San Antonio Fire Department was able to secure the house, preventing it from collapsing.

The female driver that crashed into the home was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. The passenger was not injured, according to police.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that hit the tree were both taken to an area hospital in serious condition, said SAPD.

