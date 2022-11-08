73º

Have you seen him? BCSO shares sketch of sex assault suspect who entered home through open garage door

Investigators are asking the public for surveillance footage from the Lucky Ranch Subdivision

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

BCSO described the suspect as a light-skinned white male with a slender/thin build and dark brown hair. He is thought to be approximately 5′9. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in the Lucky Ranch Subdivision on Halloween.

On Oct. 31, BCSO deputies were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the 11800 block of Davalos Lane in West Bexar County after a victim reported a sexual assault.

The suspect gained entry to the residence through an open garage door, according to deputies.

Following the assault, deputies say the suspect left through the garage. It’s unknown if the suspect left on foot or in a vehicle.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate anyone who fit the description of the suspect.

BCSO released a sketch of the suspect along with a physical description on Monday.

Deputies described the suspect as a light-skinned white male with a slender/thin build and dark brown hair. He is thought to be approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, black or dark-colored sweatpants, black and blue tennis shoes and a white surgical mask. He might possibly have a scar over his right eyebrow, according to deputies

