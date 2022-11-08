81º

RAW VIDEO: Man places object under statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio

The explosion happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of W Commerce Street

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, FBI, SAPD, SAFD, Crime, Explosion
Suspect places object under Vladimir Lenin statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio. (Texas Public Radio)

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI, the San Antonio police and fire departments are working to find the person responsible for an explosion that damaged a statue downtown.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities received reports of an explosion in the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to the FBI.

Video surveillance footage provided by Texas Public Radio showed a man placing an object underneath a head statue of Vladimir Lenin.

Approximately six minutes after the man walked away, the object exploded.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

