RAW VIDEO: Man places object under statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio

Suspect places object under Vladimir Lenin statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI, the San Antonio police and fire departments are working to find the person responsible for an explosion that damaged a statue downtown.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities received reports of an explosion in the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to the FBI.

Video surveillance footage provided by Texas Public Radio showed a man placing an object underneath a head statue of Vladimir Lenin.

Approximately six minutes after the man walked away, the object exploded.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.