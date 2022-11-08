RAW VIDEO: Man places object under statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI, the San Antonio police and fire departments are working to find the person responsible for an explosion that damaged a statue downtown.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities received reports of an explosion in the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to the FBI.
Video surveillance footage provided by Texas Public Radio showed a man placing an object underneath a head statue of Vladimir Lenin.
Approximately six minutes after the man walked away, the object exploded.
No injuries were reported.
This is an ongoing investigation.
