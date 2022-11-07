19-year-old man found not guilty in murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man on trial for a 2020 murder was found not guilty on Monday.

Mario Duarte was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Sabstein Diaz.

According to the prosecution, Diaz was at a North Side apartment complex to sell drugs to Duarte and his cousin, Julian Vera.

At some point during the drug deal shots were fired and Diaz died.

During the trial, Duarte’s defense was that it was all in self-defense.

Late last Friday, the jury began deliberations but didn’t come up with a verdict and jurors were ordered to resume deliberations Monday morning.

Just before noon, that not-guilty verdict was read.

The co-defendant in this case, Julian Vera, is still awaiting trial. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

While Duarte is no longer facing that murder charge, he still has a separate aggravated robbery charge pending.

