Atascosa County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge

Rodney Wigley was arrested in Wilson County on Nov. 5 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

An Atascosa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Saturday on a domestic violence charge.

Rodney Wigley, 37, a deputy with ACSO since February of this year, was arrested in Wilson County.

He’s charged with family violence and felony assault causing bodily injury - choking/impeding breath.

A Wilson County lieutenant confirmed to KSAT that investigators were made aware of possible family violence involving Wigley on Friday night. Deputies conducted an investigation on Saturday morning and took Wigley into custody on Saturday afternoon.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward told KSAT that he learned of Wigley’s arrest on Monday morning and subsequently fired him.

