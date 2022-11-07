Family still searching for missing 25-year-old man in south Bexar County

The search continues for a 25-year-old man in south Bexar County who was last seen on Oct. 30.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road. His brother, Zachary Wiseman and his sister, Chelsea Martinez said they’re doing everything they can to find him.

“This is not normal behavior. We are in constant communication. We were together the whole day before,” Chelsea said.

Wiseman was expected to go to work Sunday but has not been heard from since that morning, according to BCSO.

“We have checked all the hospitals, any local tow yards,” Zachary said.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Additional features include a small scar on his forehead, pierced ears, and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and hand, specifically of an Aztec/Mayan, officials said.

BCSO said he was last seen wearing a New York Mets jersey, black pants, black shoes, and glasses. He was driving a 2013 Red Cadillac ATS with the license plate number RJM 7823.

BCSO shared a photo of Wiseman with his car. The family said his car’s rearview camera hangs over the license plate.

Deputies said the 25-year-old man may have a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Wiseman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.